Skip This Sam's Club Store-Brand Frozen Appetizer, Or Else You'll Ruin Your Next Party

Frozen foods are a delightful convenience for parties and, with careful selection, can even be the star of your next get-together. Buying in bulk from Sam's Club and other warehouse-style stores is a great way to save on the tiny treats and make the most of your hosting budget. With that said, Tasting Table has put together a list of items you'll want to avoid buying at Sam's Club, one of which would surely spell an appetizer disaster. Of this list, Sam's Club's Members Mark brand Franks in a Blanket falls short of entertaining expectations.

Though puff pastry-wrapped frankfurters sound like fine finger food, this specific frozen snack is little more than a letdown. Per Tasting Table's research, the taste and texture barely resemble that of the picture on the box and don't hold a candle to other similar offerings. Further, the frozen food has garnered a great deal of criticism from consumers.

One of the main complaints about this Sam's Club product is its overly salty taste and generally unpleasant flavor. While a pairing of flaky puff pastry wrapped around a warm weiner sounds like an ideal app, this version is more of a soggy mess, regardless of the method by which you warm it. Whether baked in an oven or crisped in an air fryer, the words "hot mess" certainly seem to apply.