Skip This Sam's Club Store-Brand Frozen Appetizer, Or Else You'll Ruin Your Next Party
Frozen foods are a delightful convenience for parties and, with careful selection, can even be the star of your next get-together. Buying in bulk from Sam's Club and other warehouse-style stores is a great way to save on the tiny treats and make the most of your hosting budget. With that said, Tasting Table has put together a list of items you'll want to avoid buying at Sam's Club, one of which would surely spell an appetizer disaster. Of this list, Sam's Club's Members Mark brand Franks in a Blanket falls short of entertaining expectations.
Though puff pastry-wrapped frankfurters sound like fine finger food, this specific frozen snack is little more than a letdown. Per Tasting Table's research, the taste and texture barely resemble that of the picture on the box and don't hold a candle to other similar offerings. Further, the frozen food has garnered a great deal of criticism from consumers.
One of the main complaints about this Sam's Club product is its overly salty taste and generally unpleasant flavor. While a pairing of flaky puff pastry wrapped around a warm weiner sounds like an ideal app, this version is more of a soggy mess, regardless of the method by which you warm it. Whether baked in an oven or crisped in an air fryer, the words "hot mess" certainly seem to apply.
Pivoting to a more preferable frozen food
If you don't have the time to put in the effort to prepare herby pigs in a blanket, grabbing your favorite frozen appetizer is preferable. Consider the cacophony of complaints over Sam's Club's Franks in a Blanket and axe these soggy cocktail weenies in favor of a more festive and fun option. While this Sam's Club product may not meet expectations for your party needs, there are other dough-wrapped hot dogs that are more deserving of your time and money.
Of the many store-bought frozen appetizers you should always pick up, Hebrew National Frozen Beef Franks in a Blanket are a much better choice than the Sam's Club offering. Reviews indicate that they warm up thoroughly and evenly by a number of different methods and that the beef franks and dough wrappers taste plump and pleasing. If you're lucky, you might even be able to find them at your local Costco warehouse store.
It's worth remembering that, when planning a party, keeping your menu simple yet effective is key. When able, try a small batch of frozen appetizers ahead of time to determine if they're truly the right snack for you and your party guests. It's also a good idea to read reviews of your products to get tips for proper heating and presentation that can delve beyond the instructions on the box.