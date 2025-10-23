Alex Guarnaschelli's Favorite Chocolate Dessert Is Beyond Decadent

When the craving for chocolate strikes, it's usually best to bake up or find something truly rich. While everyone has their preferences for chocolate treats — from fudgy brownies to molten lava cake — Food Network star and Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli's favorite is beyond decadent, and we're here for it. In an interview posted on X (via Food Network), Guarnaschelli revealed that devil's food cake is her favorite chocolate dessert — one that she likes to enjoy "with chocolate frosting that tastes chocolatey beyond ... and a big mound of unsweetened whipped cream."

In the host of chocolate cake recipes out there, devil's food cake delivers ultimate richness. What differentiates devil's food cake from other styles of chocolate cake is the inclusion of cocoa powder (rather than melted chocolate) and a healthy quantity of baking soda, which helps alkalize the cocoa and accentuate its deep flavor notes and color. Many recipes also use coffee or black tea, along with a mixture of brown and regular granulated sugar to amp up the chocolate flavor, which can range from subtly bitter to spicy, fruity, or even floral. Some chefs and home cooks use a flavor-neutral oil instead of butter, too, so as not to outshine the chocolate. In short, devil's food cake is all about getting the most chocolate flavor in every bite ... and along with that, decadence.