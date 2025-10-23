These $5 Dollar Tree Tumblers Will Make You Think Twice Before Buying A Stanley
Everyone loves a good dupe. These kinds of affordable finds can be lurking anywhere. But the Dollar Tree, in particular, is a dupe gold mine. The store's sometimes chaotic shelves are filled with Williams Sonoma glassware copycats, food replicas, and even a Stanley Cup lookalike — the pinnacle of all dupes.
The Stanley Cup comeback story is far from over, and this 40-ounce Aquaflow cup from Dollar Tree imitates the brand's $45 The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler for just $5. The resemblance is uncanny. The Dollar Tree version copies the same shape with a sturdy handle and a bottom that's smaller in order to slide easily into cupholders. It's also made with stainless steel, it's insulated, and it comes with both a twistable lid and a reusable straw.
While the design is similar, there are a few stylistic limitations to Dollar Tree's tumbler. For example, the Stanley comes in five total sizes from 14 ounces up to 64 ounces(the largest Stanley size), while Dollar Tree carries just the 40-ounce. The Quencher also boasts a rainbow of 35 different color options, while the Aquaflow cup's selection is less broad. On the Dollar Tree website, just five colors are listed, including black, blue, red, green, and purple (a darker plum purple). In stores, though, shoppers have also found shades of white, pink, light purple, ombre blue, and even a tan checkered pattern.
Is the Dollar Tree dupe Stanley Cup quality?
From the outside, the Dollar Tree tumbler is an absolute score. But does the quality hold up? The answer seems to be that you get what you pay for. While the $5 cup doesn't promise to keep drinks cold for up to 11 hours like Stanley's, it does claim to "keep drinks hot or cold longer". One shopper was pleasantly surprised by the fact that it kept a drink cold and fresh for one to two hours. Another noted that it kept things colder longer than a similar dupe from Five Below. Conversely, one reviewer on the Dollar Tree website wasn't satisfied with its cold-keeping abilities and labeled it as a "bad choice."
There are a few other details to note before you go running to the Dollar Tree. First off, the tumbler dupe is hand-wash only, so you can't toss them in the dishwasher like you do with your Stanley. In addition, don't get them confused with the store's 40-ounce plastic tumblers. They share a similar look, but don't contain stainless steel. You'll be able to tell the difference because they will feel lighter and come at an even lower cost of just $1.25.