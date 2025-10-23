These $5 Dollar Tree Tumblers Will Make You Think Twice Before Buying A Stanley

Everyone loves a good dupe. These kinds of affordable finds can be lurking anywhere. But the Dollar Tree, in particular, is a dupe gold mine. The store's sometimes chaotic shelves are filled with Williams Sonoma glassware copycats, food replicas, and even a Stanley Cup lookalike — the pinnacle of all dupes.

The Stanley Cup comeback story is far from over, and this 40-ounce Aquaflow cup from Dollar Tree imitates the brand's $45 The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler for just $5. The resemblance is uncanny. The Dollar Tree version copies the same shape with a sturdy handle and a bottom that's smaller in order to slide easily into cupholders. It's also made with stainless steel, it's insulated, and it comes with both a twistable lid and a reusable straw.

While the design is similar, there are a few stylistic limitations to Dollar Tree's tumbler. For example, the Stanley comes in five total sizes from 14 ounces up to 64 ounces(the largest Stanley size), while Dollar Tree carries just the 40-ounce. The Quencher also boasts a rainbow of 35 different color options, while the Aquaflow cup's selection is less broad. On the Dollar Tree website, just five colors are listed, including black, blue, red, green, and purple (a darker plum purple). In stores, though, shoppers have also found shades of white, pink, light purple, ombre blue, and even a tan checkered pattern.