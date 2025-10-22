Princess Diana Loved This Italian Restaurant For Pizza Cravings

For those looking to eat where celebrities and royals once dined, one restaurant in London is a must-visit. Located near Kensington Palace, Da Mario proudly advertises itself as the preferred pizzeria of Princess Diana as per the engraved staircase leading into the restaurant. A mural of Princess Diana admiring a pizza even remains on display inside of the restaurant.

In an interview with The Society of British and International Design, Marco Melina recalled how his father first brought pizza to the United Kingdom. This London location was the seventh pizzeria that his father opened. The building itself dates back to 1850, and though it has undergone some refurbishments, the restaurant has kept its charming style. While Da Mario has seen its share of famous clients, the lore surrounding Princess Diana's visits have captured public imagination. Melina explained that it was well known that the Princess Diana's young boys enjoyed pizza, and the trio would often sneak into the pizza parlor.

Tales surrounding royalty aren't the only accolade of the restaurant, however. Visitors are also thrilled by the service and food. "One of the best pizza we ever had. [It] had the best tomato sauce," wrote a customer on Tripadvisor. The pizza is consistently described as "delicious," "fresh," and "full of flavor" by many satisfied diners.