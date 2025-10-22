The Fall Costco Dessert You Should Be Pairing With Kirkland Bourbon

Fall brings cooler days, crunchy leaves, and arguably the best thing about the season: Desserts that make you want to stay in. Classic, comforting stuff — these are best enjoyed by the fire with people you love. And if you're pouring something to go with it, there's really no competition. Bourbon and sweet treats go hand in hand, especially when fall flavors are involved. Ariana Ruiz, a brand ambassador for the likes of Jack Daniel's in Mexico and Woodford Reserve, told Tasting Table that straight bourbon naturally develops sweet caramel and vanilla notes during production. Those flavors go perfectly with everything fall does best — brown sugar, cinnamon warm, buttery, flaky crusts, and desserts containing fruit or nuts.

This season, there's a Kirkland Signature dessert that deserves a spot on your table: The iconic Costco pumpkin pie. Massive, creamy, and meant to be shared, this dessert has become a holiday staple. Costco exclusively uses canned Dickinson pumpkins – dense, sweet, and deep orange in hue — which roast beautifully to create a velvety, custard-like filling. When paired with Kirkland bourbon, the pie's nutty and spiced complexity deepens, picking up notes of oak and caramelized sugar. The creamy texture cuts through the warmth of a high-proof spirit, leaving every bite and sip in perfect balance.