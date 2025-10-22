The Fall Costco Dessert You Should Be Pairing With Kirkland Bourbon
Fall brings cooler days, crunchy leaves, and arguably the best thing about the season: Desserts that make you want to stay in. Classic, comforting stuff — these are best enjoyed by the fire with people you love. And if you're pouring something to go with it, there's really no competition. Bourbon and sweet treats go hand in hand, especially when fall flavors are involved. Ariana Ruiz, a brand ambassador for the likes of Jack Daniel's in Mexico and Woodford Reserve, told Tasting Table that straight bourbon naturally develops sweet caramel and vanilla notes during production. Those flavors go perfectly with everything fall does best — brown sugar, cinnamon warm, buttery, flaky crusts, and desserts containing fruit or nuts.
This season, there's a Kirkland Signature dessert that deserves a spot on your table: The iconic Costco pumpkin pie. Massive, creamy, and meant to be shared, this dessert has become a holiday staple. Costco exclusively uses canned Dickinson pumpkins – dense, sweet, and deep orange in hue — which roast beautifully to create a velvety, custard-like filling. When paired with Kirkland bourbon, the pie's nutty and spiced complexity deepens, picking up notes of oak and caramelized sugar. The creamy texture cuts through the warmth of a high-proof spirit, leaving every bite and sip in perfect balance.
How Kirkland's best bourbon elevates every fall dessert
You've got the pie — now for the pour. Costco's private label bourbon lineup — featured in our ranking of Kirkland whiskeys – includes the Small Batch, Bottled-in-Bond, and Single Barrel varieties. Produced by the historic Barton 1792 distillery, this assortment is known for a bold, spicy rye kick that wakes up the palate. The Single Barrel stands out for its complexity: rich caramel, vanilla, and oak flavors layered over a toffee sweetness, without the harsh edge often found in high-proof bottles. At 120 proof, this bourbon could easily overpower a dessert, but when it's well-crafted and balanced, the heat feels warming instead of sharp. The pie's buttery crust and the bourbon's caramelized depth come together like old friends — smooth, rich, and just a little indulgent.
This Kirkland offering would also pair beautifully with other Costco favorites. Try it with the seasonal pecan pie, where the bourbon's spice cuts through the filling's sticky, buttery sweetness and complements the toasted pecans' smoky edge. The oak and barrel char mirror the roasted nut flavor, creating a layered, nutty, wood-tinged harmony. Or go for Kirkland's Caramel Apple Strudel Bites – the buttery, flaky pastry and gooey caramel-apple filling echo the bourbon's vanilla and spice while softening its high-proof warmth. And that's just the start. From pumpkin cheesecake to cinnamon coffee cake, there's no shortage of Costco desserts that make a perfect match for a pour of Kirkland's Single Barrel bourbon.