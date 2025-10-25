Sip On The Taste Of Fall With A Simple Dutch Bros Secret Menu Hack

Roll through a Dutch Bro's drive-thru, and you'll have a list of menu options to choose from. Those in the know are aware of an additional set of drinks that can be ordered from the Dutch Bros secret menu. Instead of asking for one of its most popular drinks, the Golden Eagle, some of these unique drinks can quench your thirst and fulfill your caffeine cravings in new and unexpected ways. Among these options is a lineup of beverages made with the Dutch Bros Rebel energy drink. If you're on the hunt for a drink that offers some of the flavors associated with fall, one special drink offers the flavors of hot apple cider and provides a thirst quencher sans coffee. Known as the Wookie Spice, this drink combines the Rebel energy drink with Oregon Chai and is steamed, which is a unique way of making drinks at Dutch Bros.

While few customers know about the order, and not every staff member at Dutch Bros may be familiar with the recipe, those who are in the know are converted. "YES OMG hot wookie spices are SO good and the other Broistas at my stand do not believe me," wrote a Redditor. "Tried a 'Wookie Spice' today and it was AMAZING!" gushed another fan on Facebook.