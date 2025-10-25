Sip On The Taste Of Fall With A Simple Dutch Bros Secret Menu Hack
Roll through a Dutch Bro's drive-thru, and you'll have a list of menu options to choose from. Those in the know are aware of an additional set of drinks that can be ordered from the Dutch Bros secret menu. Instead of asking for one of its most popular drinks, the Golden Eagle, some of these unique drinks can quench your thirst and fulfill your caffeine cravings in new and unexpected ways. Among these options is a lineup of beverages made with the Dutch Bros Rebel energy drink. If you're on the hunt for a drink that offers some of the flavors associated with fall, one special drink offers the flavors of hot apple cider and provides a thirst quencher sans coffee. Known as the Wookie Spice, this drink combines the Rebel energy drink with Oregon Chai and is steamed, which is a unique way of making drinks at Dutch Bros.
While few customers know about the order, and not every staff member at Dutch Bros may be familiar with the recipe, those who are in the know are converted. "YES OMG hot wookie spices are SO good and the other Broistas at my stand do not believe me," wrote a Redditor. "Tried a 'Wookie Spice' today and it was AMAZING!" gushed another fan on Facebook.
Give pumpkin spice drinks some competition
Unlike the majority of Dutch Bros' coffee-forward beverages, the Rebel menu offers fruit-leaning drinks. These drinks aren't as sweet as some of the other Dutch Bro offerings that are made with various syrups. Instead, the warming spices used in Oregon Chai, like ginger, cardamom, clove, and cinnamon, can step forward in this comforting beverage and provide more earthy flavors associated with autumn. Those who do appreciate some of Dutch Bros' sweeter ingredients will enjoy the added white chocolate and caramel syrup used to finish this special order.
Some fans of the drink ask specifically for the blackberry-flavored Rebel to be used when making the Wookie Spice and encourage anyone suspicious of the combination to keep an open mind when trying the half chai-half energy drink concoction. Though you might need to help out a Dutch Bros barista (broista) in the making of this drink, you may be pleasantly surprised with this off-menu order.