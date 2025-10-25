The Old-School Canned Soup Hack That'll Change Your Fish Burgers For The Better

Canned condensed soups are a staple ingredient in vintage cookbooks. Those shelf-stable, pantry-staple souper stars can moisten and bind myriad dishes from casseroles to pot pies and more. Thankfully, versatile canned soups have led to countless hacks — including a quick fish burger upgrade. When home cooks are shaping fish burgers, a few spoonfuls of canned condensed soup add flavor and texture to each patty. It also acts as a binding agent, holding the fish together with other elements like diced green bell pepper and red onion. For flavorful fish burgers that don't fall apart, we also recommend popping your formed, shaped patties in the fridge for 30 minutes (or 15 minutes in the freezer) to chill before cooking.

Campbell's seminal 1970 cookbook "Cooking with Soup" features a recipe for tuna burgers made with condensed celery soup. Campbell's "Tuna Burger" recipe calls for a 10 ½-ounce can of condensed cream of celery soup, shaped into patties with a seven-ounce can of tuna (drained and flaked) plus chopped onions, hard-boiled egg slices, a splash of milk, chopped parsley, and lemon juice. To cook, the fish patties get broiled in the oven on a sheet pan until hot. A slice of Swiss or sharp white cheddar cheese could easily be melted on top of each burger patty at this step. Or, alternatively, those soup-upgraded fish patties could be cooked to brown in a hot skillet.