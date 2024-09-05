How To Make Flavorful Canned Fish Burgers That Don't Fall Apart

Making burgers out of canned fish is one of the tastiest ways to morph these affordable tins into a full-blown meal. Whether you're working with salmon, tuna, or mackerel, there's plenty of room to add seasonings, toppings, and a pillowy bun, so you won't even be able to tell that your protein came out of a can. But if you're not careful, it's easy for tinned fish burgers to fall apart. Since the tuna or salmon is often packed in either oil or water, it holds more liquid than ground beef or turkey, making it harder for everything to stick together.

Thanks to chef Charlotte Langley, president and founder of Langley Foods, we've got all the intel needed to keep the structure of your tuna burgers intact. Her first tip? Include a binder, just like you typically would in a beef or turkey burger recipe. "To prevent patties from falling apart, make sure to add a binder like breadcrumbs, panko, or even mashed potatoes. Egg is also a great binder," Langley said in an interview with Tasting Table. While each of these ingredients will help your patties stick together, breadcrumbs also provide the extra benefit of soaking up any excess moisture in your tinned fish.