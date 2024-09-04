The Absolute Best Type Of Canned Fish To Use For Burgers

In general, canned fish can last for a whopping five years if you leave it sealed in your pantry. This means that while you can use it to whip up an easy meal of taquitos or to add protein to your Alfredo pasta for a filling dish, you can also deploy these tins to cook quick and simple burgers whenever you're craving them.

And yet, some types of canned fish are better for forming into patties than others. To figure out which varieties you should reach for first, we turned to Chef Charlotte Langley, President and Founder of Langley Foods. And as it turns out, tinned salmon is her top pick. "It has a meaty texture and rich flavor that holds up well when formed into patties," Langley told Tasting Table. In general, it's a more substantial option than other types. As opposed to canned tuna, salmon has a little more calories, protein, and "good" fats. It also has more moisture than other kinds of fish, so you'll be left with juicy, succulent burgers that may be difficult to differentiate from ones made with fresh stuff.