Turn That Canned Tuna In Your Pantry Into Quick And Simple Burgers

Canned tuna is a staple that most people will have in the pantry on any given day, and why not? It is relatively inexpensive, nutritious, and incredibly versatile, perfect in a pinch when you need something quick and easy for lunch or dinner. But if you're looking for something outside the classic tuna salad sandwich or tuna casserole, look no further than Tasting Table's fantastic tuna burgers for a change of pace. Using ingredients you probably already have in the pantry and fridge, this Mediterranean-inspired recipe offers a good way to make a lighter burger and use up the canned tuna in your pantry in a creative way. Best of all, it goes from can to table in 30 minutes or less, and they can be prepped ahead for a fast, no-fuss weekday dinner.

For this recipe, you can use tuna canned in oil or water, but you'll need to drain it well to avoid soggy patties that fall apart when you pick them up or flip them. Since tuna lacks the fatty content of ground beef, recipe developer Michelle McGlinn uses egg and breadcrumbs as a binder, which also helps to keep the burgers moist. In her recipe, soy sauce gives the tuna a welcome umami punch, and the white pepper adds an earthy spicy kick, but you can easily customize flavors to your liking.