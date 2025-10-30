9 Korean BBQ Red Flags: How To Tell Which Restaurants To Avoid

Cooking meat over fire is a primal act that is as old as time itself. The notion of Korean BBQ simply brings more communal fervor to this concept. At Korean BBQ, diners can cook the meat themselves to their tastes. It makes dinner an interactive experience as you grill, flip, and stuff thinly sliced meats into lettuce and savor your handiwork along with a wide assortment of banchan or side dishes.

If you have read up on this all-you-need-to-know guide to Korean BBQ, you probably have a fair idea of what to expect from this shared dining experience. However, some restaurants might focus more on style rather than substance.

To ensure that you aren't disappointed with your next Korean BBQ experience, we turned to Tony Park, owner of Antoya, for answers. In his experience, there are a number of telltale signs that betray a restaurant's lack of authenticity and mastery over Korean BBQ. Your first warning sign should be a cluttered menu stuffed with fusion dishes and riddled with spelling errors. Inconsistent meat cuts, dirty utensils, and a lack of fresh ingredients will put the final nail in the coffin. Armed with his expert guide, you can keep an eye out for the common red flags that will let you know if a Korean BBQ restaurant isn't authentic before you splurge on an expensive meal.