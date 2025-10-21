The Secret Chicken Item You Can Get At Raising Cane's With A Simple Ordering Trick

Fried chicken is very close to a perfect food. According to the Wall Street Journal, fast food chicken is a $53 billion industry. Around 1.6 billion chicken tenders are served every year. Chicken is just really tasty stuff. But it does come at a price, beyond the way it hits your wallet. Fried, breaded chicken may not be the healthiest choice all the time, so many of us only enjoy it occasionally. For some, it's just the chicken and not the breading they want. Whatever the reason, Raising Cane's has an option you may not be aware of if you're looking to cut a few calories or you just don't want the breaded coating. At the chicken chain, you can order naked chicken tenders.

Like most fast food restaurants, Raising Cane's has a few secrets you should know about, and the naked chicken tenders are just one. Since the chain makes its tenders fresh in-store, it has the unbattered chicken on hand and can make a custom order for you whenever you ask. A nice bonus is knowing they're freshly made to order. They're fried exactly the same as normal, just without the crispy coating. The end result comes out golden brown with a lightly crisped layer on the exterior of the meat. That makes them perfect if you're following keto or want a dairy-free option.