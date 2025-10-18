Haunt Your All Hallows Eve With These 9 Spooky Wine Labels

"By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes" — this quote originally comes from William Shakespeare's "MacBeth," but it's not his Second Witch nor Ray Bradbury's Charles Halloway echoing this timeless refrain. It is instead the warped incantations of the nine utterly spine-tinglingly and spooky wine labels that adorn this year's batch of perfect picks for your Halloween bash. But BEWARE! While there are no rules to trespass upon this time of year (or any other for that matter), when it comes to finding wine and food pairings to serve at your next costume-festooned gathering, we provide this advice in protection: drink what you like but take heed, the wines ahead may fill your mind with madness.

While this advice should be strictly followed, that doesn't mean you can't amp up the thrills by sampling wines that are not only absolutely, taste-temptingly, terrifyingly good — but also set the visual tone for a memorable Monster Mash of your very own. The criteria here is simple: find the most eye-catching labels with chillingly taut angles, imbued with fog-drenched fall flavors, and be sure to knock them dead. Some of the below wine labels are in-your-face, boldly displaying their Halloween takes, others whisper scary stories in the dark, while some specters exude their spookiness like steam rising from cemetery soil, haunting the time-worn edges of their wineries. In total they're a sinister lot of the undead, guaranteed to haunt your All Hallows Eve (and perhaps, your dreams).