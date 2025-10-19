Why Some Cheeses Are Soaked In Brine, According To Science

If you're just beginning your foray into artisanal cheese making, you might be wondering if you really need to brine your cheeses. Tasting Table spoke with an expert on the subject; Tyler Fenton, chef and owner of BATA and Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink in Tucson, Arizona. Fenton has implemented a robust fermentation program at BATA, and we asked him to explain the science behind why some cheeses are brined, and what the process does to the texture and flavor of the cheese.

Fenton told us, "a function of brining cheese is to extend its shelf life." He went on to say that some cheeses are even stored in brine, such as feta and mozzarella. However, cheese brining isn't just used for preservation. The process has been used for about 9,000 years. In addition to extending the shelf life of the cheese, it enhances natural flavors, accelerates the aging process, and prevents the growth of harmful microorganisms. Cheese varieties are actually defined by their salt content and texture, and brining can be used during or after the cheese making process.

Brining lowers the curd moisture content during the first stages of cheese making, which enhances the flavor and extends the lifespan of the cheese. It can also be used after certain varieties of cheese are made. For instance, because block cheese can't be salted before it is molded, it is often brined after molding to enhance its salty flavor. Brining also ensures rapid cooling of the cheese after it is molded, which can further halt the growth of dangerous bacteria. Brines can also be thermally treated in a process similar to pasteurization, which also works to inhibit bacteria and mold growth.