The Easy Cooking Method For Your First Batch Of Fresh Cheese

When it comes to making cheese at home, fresh cheese is undeniably easier to make than something like hard cheese or a soft ripened cheese. All it requires is a couple of ingredients, a pot, a thermometer, and some cheesecloth, and since it doesn't require aging, it's ready to eat almost immediately. But that's not to say it always goes smoothly. Milk requires a specific temperature to coagulate correctly, which can be difficult to maintain for extended periods. Here's where a sous vide machine makes things a whole lot easier. Its sole function is to cook things at a precise and consistent temperature, making it ideal for home cheese-making.

The traditional method for making fresh cheese like this homemade ricotta is to heat the milk separately, add the lemon juice or vinegar, and then continue to cook until you get curds. During the process, you need to ensure the milk doesn't get too hot, and you must stir regularly to avoid the milk catching on the bottom of the pan. It's simple but hands-on. With the sous vide method, you add all the ingredients to the bag at once, set the temperature, and let the machine do its thing. Once the curds separate, you simply transfer them to your cheesecloth for draining as normal.