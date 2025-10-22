7 Grocery Store Chains With The Best International Food Selections

International foods mean many things to different people. It could include a food that has assimilated into mainstream American dining culture, like pasta and Italian tomato sauces; it could mean gochujang or matcha or anything else commonly found in the ethnic food aisle; or it could refer to something that is a little harder to find in the average grocery store, like fermented sorghum and chicken feet.

Whatever the case, this is America, and one of the many great things about this place is that you can find pretty much anything. You name the ingredient, however obscure it may be, and some grocery store or specialty outlet will carry it. But it's a big country, with many grocery stores, so where do you start? Below is a list of store chains with the best international food selections, ranging from highly specialized foods from a very specific part of the world, to international foods that cover a broader geographic spectrum.

The chains on this list offer dedicated international food aisles, where items are grouped by region, though this selection can vary depending on the location of the store. If a store happens to be close to a large immigrant community that consumes the international food in question. Other than that, specialty grocery stores can be lifesavers for international ingredients, offering authentic imported goods that cater to specific cultural needs.