Don't Add Veggies To Tamales Without This One Prep Step

Every December, I look forward to la tamalada, a tamal-making party thrown by a friend whose abuela showed her the ropes as a child. My friend makes masa from scratch with real lard, and the guests all bring varieties of fillings to contribute to the tamales. The fillings include stewed meats in red and green sauces, mushrooms, and rajas con queso, but the one constant of all the fillings is that they are fully cooked beforehand, no matter the type. When making tamales with a vegetable filling, it's crucial that they aren't raw, and the best way to cook vegetables for tamales is to roast them.

As tamales cook, they are slowly steamed in a large, deep pot covered with a lid. This gentle cooking process ensures that the masa is cooked all the way through but still soft and tender. The steaming process, while heating the fillings and fully cooking the masa, is not enough to cook raw vegetables all the way through. Just like you wouldn't fill a tamal with raw meat, vegetables need to be cooked first, too. The only exception to this rule is cheese, which melts beautifully as the tamales steam or reheat. The beauty of a proper tamal is its softness throughout, the tender filling bleeding into the masa that's easily sliced through with the side of a fork.