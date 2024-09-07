The Absolute Best Cheeses To Try In Tamales

When it comes to Mexican cuisine, tamales, one of the world's oldest recipes, are about as traditional as it gets. While there are lots of ways to make tamales, lovers of this dish can have strong opinions on what makes a good one. There's little debate on whether tamales should have cheese — you can find tamales with and without cheese all over Mexico — but which cheese is best can be a controversial topic.

We spoke with Rick Martinez, author of "Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico," about what makes for a good tamale cheese. "I think pretty much any filling that you like is going to be a little bit better with cheese," Martinez says. "I mean, honestly, take any traditional tamale filling and then just add a little cheese and no one is going to be upset about it."

In Mexico, you'll typically find tamales made with Mexican melting cheeses like Oaxaca. One particular recipe Martinez had in Mazatlán, a tamale with rajas — which is filled with strips of poblanos, cherry tomatoes, onions, garlic, and Oaxaca cheese — inspired him to write a recipe for the New York Times. "It's so good," he says. "I mean, that's all I can say. It's delicious." But what if your grocery store doesn't have any traditional Mexican cheeses? Martinez says it's totally okay to experiment with what you have available, as long as you keep a few guidelines in mind.