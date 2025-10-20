It Only Takes 5 Minutes, So Why Not Make Coffee Cake In A Mug?

If you've never eaten a tiny, personal coffee cake, it can be a wonderful surprise — especially when the tasty treat tucks inside your favorite coffee mug. It's the perfect portable breakfast, afternoon snack, or dessert, and it's all yours. Rather than making an entire cake, you whip up just the right amount for the moment, using minimal ingredients and taking only three to five minutes in a microwave, depending on the type of cake.

It may seem like a new trend as it crops up across social media, but the idea of mug cakes has actually been around since at least the early 2000s. Over the years, they've trended on and off, with dedicated mug-cake mixes from the likes of Trader Joe's, Duncan Hines, Betty Crocker, and more. But there's no need to seek premade mixes; your own tastebuds and everyday pantry staples will have you creating tiny, tasty coffee cakes in no time.

All you need is your favorite coffee cake ingredients and a mug — or several, if you're making mini coffee cakes for others. Similar to making coffee cake in muffin tins, this is an opportunity for easy, well-appreciated sharing. There's no need for prep bowls, baking pans, serving dishes, or much cleanup, as everything takes place inside the mug, including the cooking and eating.