The Possible Reason Your Mug Cake Overflowed

A hard truth about baking is that all recipes require care and precision ... even if your dessert is as tiny as a coffee mug and can be microwaved in seconds. Microwave mug cakes seem foolproof, but a careless approach can make the batter overflow as it cooks, creating a gooey yet burnt puddle. The most likely culprit (and the solution) are simple: Overfilling leads to a mess, so don't fill the cup up close to the brim.

There is a way to rescue an overflowing cake, but it's better to avoid the mishap by giving it room to rise. A good rule of thumb is to use a large cup and fill it halfway, if that much. Your lemon mug cake or 2-ingredient Oreo cake might look cute in a dainty little teacup, but a roomier choice could save you a lot of scrubbing. If your recipe calls for a specific size or type of mug, don't ignore it — using a vessel of the wrong size always affects how the dessert bakes.

Additionally, watch the batter the entire time it heats up, so you can stop the microwave if it threatens to overflow. Pulling the cup out early to check if your mug cake is ready to eat can also prevent an overcooked, rubbery texture. Microwaves vary a lot in functionality, so it's better to monitor your treat instead of setting and forgetting it.