Avoid Wasting Canned Tomato Paste By Making Frozen Portions To Help Dinner Prep

Every recipe seems to only call for a single spoonful or two of tomato paste. Too thick to pour, too concentrated to use up fast, too easy to forget behind the yogurt – the rest of the can usually just ends up mouldering in the fridge, oxidized and wasted before you can use it. An opened can of tomato paste will spoil within a week in the fridge – its deep brick-red color becoming dull as it oxidizes and eventually molds. It goes especially quickly if it isn't covered air tight, but a better plan is to simply portion out the tomato paste and freeze it.

To do this, simply spoon 1 tablespoon mounds of un-used tomato paste onto a parchment-lined baking sheet, or fill each pocket of an ice cube tray, and freeze until solid. Then, transfer the cubes into a labeled freezer bag or re-use a clean takeout container. Each frozen portion will equal about 1 tablespoon — ready to be added to soups, stews, and braises without the metallic tang that hovers in a stale, half-open can. The icy paste melts quickly when added to hot food, because its frozen in small quantities, so there's no need to thaw first.

You can use this hack with tomato purée or chipotle paste, or any other canned, concentrated condiment you typically use by the spoonful. Each frozen cube will save you time and waste later. Once you've tried this method, you'll never reach for a crusty, moldy, opened can again.