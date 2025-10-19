Why Your Homemade Tortillas Aren't Puffing Up – And The Easy Fix

Homemade bread tastes so much better than store-bought, and the same goes for tortillas. If you've ever eaten a freshly made tortilla, then you know that the store-bought versions just don't cut it. There are many types of tortillas, but the classic tortilla is made with masa harina. Sometimes, even though you've followed the directions for a corn tortilla recipe exactly, your homemade tortillas refuse to puff up. We spoke with Yucatan native Jorge Guzman, a James Beard Award finalist and the Executive Chef at Sueño in Dayton, Ohio, about how to get it right. "In my opinion, having a tortilla puff on you is not a sign of making a tortilla in the correct manner," he told us. "I've had plenty of tortillas that don't puff that are excellent."

However, Guzman also said that there are two key elements to making puffy tortillas: the maseca (masa harina) and hydration. He prefers the Masienda brand of maseca, but he doesn't have a hard and fast rule about the ratio of maseca to water. "I take maseca in a bowl and start by pouring enough warm water in it so that I can form a ball and no masa is left in the bowl," he said. He then rolls a small amount of the mixture into a ball and squeezes it, and if the edges crack, he adds a little more water. Guzman then repeats the process until he gets the right consistency. "I'll cover [it] with plastic wrap and let it hydrate for 30 minutes before making my tortillas."