Gordon Ramsay's Unconventional Method For An Unforgettable Apple Pie Crust

Gordon Ramsay's pie recipe might have you eager to get into the kitchen and try it for yourself, but there are a few things you need to be aware of first. This tart crust comes together much more easily than a pie dough, but it can be more fiddly to work with. If you had any plans for complex lattice work, then choose a different crust for your pie.

To make the crust it's as simple as adding softened butter and sugar to a food processor and blitzing until combined, followed by the egg and the flour. The whole process should take less than a minute. At this point you can divide it into two pieces — around two thirds for the bottom crust and the rest for the top.

While you don't need to worry about keeping the dough cold as you mix it, you will need to let it cool down in the fridge for around 30 minutes until it becomes firm enough to work with. Ramsay makes the filling at this point. Tart dough is usually pressed into a tart tin, where the slightly crumbly texture is not an issue. Making a pie requires rolling the dough out, so you'll need to take extra care to not tear it. It can help to leave the pastry for the top crust in the fridge while you roll out the base and fill the pie.

If you're following Ramsay's recipe, which calls for pre-cooking the apple filling, you'll need to ensure that it's cool before adding to the pie. Then it's just a matter of adding the rolled-out pastry to the top, slicing some steam holes, and baking until golden and crispy.