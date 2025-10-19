The Cheesy Potato Dish That Deserves To Be Served Anytime – Not Just For Funerals
Cheesy funeral potatoes are so unfortunately named that some may hesitate to whip up the recipe for an occasion. However, the dish is not only filled with comfort, it can also feed a crowd and isn't difficult to master. Most recipes are packed with canned soup, sour cream, butter, cheese, and seasoned potatoes that are finished with corn flakes and tossed in the oven to cook. In under an hour, you'll have a tasty offering to carry to the dinner table — no unfortunate circumstances required.
Cheesy funeral potatoes are ideal to serve alongside roasted mains or your favorite items taken hot off the grill. Topped with corn flakes, spoonfuls of funeral potatoes can also be a delicious companion to savory slices of air fryer bacon-wrapped meatloaf. Though it might have a sad name compared to other potato recipes made with cheese, one bite of this dish is enough to inspire happiness. Plus, the dish can even be easily customized with seasonings, herbs, and sauces to complement the other items brought to your table.
Serve dishes of comfort when cravings strike
Once you've practiced the basic funeral potato recipe, breadcrumbs and bacon crumbles can be added to the top of the dish for an extra boost of flavor. Instead of using creamy chicken soup, cream of mushroom soup or French onion soup can change the flavor profile of the dish for an earthier twist. Different kinds of cheeses can also be mixed into the recipe to add tangy, creamy, or nutty depth. The Utah State Fair has a funeral potato competition, and one former champion made a winning recipe complete with chili and black bean salsa, jalapeño Jack cheese, and a topping of yellow corn tortilla chips.
Though we can't be certain who first devised funeral potatoes, the recipe has become a classic. Its basic ingredients means that it can be made at a moment's notice or made in batches to be frozen and served at a later date. Regardless of its name, dishes of cheesy funeral potatoes are also known to make appearances at cheerful community gatherings and as part of religious celebrations, but it isn't necessary to feed a crowd with this dish. Prepare a smaller casserole or whip up a big batch to make weekly meal prep more enjoyable and you'll have portioned servings of cheesy comfort to look forward to throughout the week.