This Was The First Fish Bobby Flay Ever Caught, And How He Likes To Cook It

Chef Bobby Flay has always been drawn to food, which began with using an Easy-Bake Oven at the tender age of 6. More than 50 years later, Flay is still cooking with no signs of slowing down, creating delectable dishes both in professional kitchens and alongside campfires. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Bobby Flay reveals that brook trout is his go-to camping recipe. "The first time I caught a fish when I was a kid, it was brook trout," he explained. Brook trout are small fish, usually reaching less than a foot in length, with spotted skin and orange-colored bellies. The flesh is mild and delicate and can be sweeter than most other fish, which makes it a perfect catch to serve with minimalist preparations.

In terms of how he prefers to cook brook trout, Flay keeps things incredibly simple. "Literally add brown butter and some capers and that's it," the celebrity chef advises. "It's the easiest sauce in the world. You take some butter, put it in a pan, you let it get brown." A fish as lean as trout pairs well with a rich, buttery sauce to make up for the lack of fat in the fish. Browning the butter to envelop the mild fish gives it a deeper, nuttier flavor than just melted butter alone, and the capers add pops of salinity to keep things exciting and well-balanced. Brown butter is incredibly easy to make, as long as you avoid some critical mistakes.