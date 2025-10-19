Why Less Is More When It Comes To Topping Your Fish Tacos

The hallmarks of a good fish taco are fresh, flaky fish that is perfectly seasoned, as well as bright, tangy toppings with a balance of complementary textures and flavors. Unfortunately, a common mistake when making this classic dish is adding too many toppings to your tacos. Tasting Table recently spoke to Ari Reyes, Executive Chef of The Ledge, a restaurant located at The Cape, a Thompson Hotel, in Cabo San Lucas. We asked him for his advice on choosing the absolute best toppings for fish tacos.

According to Reyes, less is more when it comes to selecting the right blend of taco toppings. He says, "It's easy to forget about the importance of the base ingredients. Toppings are meant to further enhance the base flavor." Not only will too many toppings create a heavier taco that might end up being soggy and falling apart when you try to eat it, but it can also distract from the flavor profile of the most important ingredient: the fish.

The fish should be the star of your tacos, and choosing light, fresh toppings can enhance the subtle flavors of your fish. Reyes told us that he recommends "beginning with handmade flour or corn tortillas and high-quality fish" so that you can make sure your base flavors are as rich as possible. A base of quality ingredients does not require a huge array of heavy toppings, as the base ingredients should speak for themselves. Once you have chosen a high-quality fish for your tacos, you can move on to selecting toppings that complement the flavor profile of the fish.