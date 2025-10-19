Why Less Is More When It Comes To Topping Your Fish Tacos
The hallmarks of a good fish taco are fresh, flaky fish that is perfectly seasoned, as well as bright, tangy toppings with a balance of complementary textures and flavors. Unfortunately, a common mistake when making this classic dish is adding too many toppings to your tacos. Tasting Table recently spoke to Ari Reyes, Executive Chef of The Ledge, a restaurant located at The Cape, a Thompson Hotel, in Cabo San Lucas. We asked him for his advice on choosing the absolute best toppings for fish tacos.
According to Reyes, less is more when it comes to selecting the right blend of taco toppings. He says, "It's easy to forget about the importance of the base ingredients. Toppings are meant to further enhance the base flavor." Not only will too many toppings create a heavier taco that might end up being soggy and falling apart when you try to eat it, but it can also distract from the flavor profile of the most important ingredient: the fish.
The fish should be the star of your tacos, and choosing light, fresh toppings can enhance the subtle flavors of your fish. Reyes told us that he recommends "beginning with handmade flour or corn tortillas and high-quality fish" so that you can make sure your base flavors are as rich as possible. A base of quality ingredients does not require a huge array of heavy toppings, as the base ingredients should speak for themselves. Once you have chosen a high-quality fish for your tacos, you can move on to selecting toppings that complement the flavor profile of the fish.
Elevating your homemade fish tacos with the perfect blend of toppings
As Reyes told us, "Toppings are key to keeping the focus on the seafood." To properly keep the focus on the seafood when making fish tacos, Reyes recommends simplifying your choices. While you can always add more toppings if you decide you need them, it's hard to take them away once they're incorporated into your taco.
Reyes recommends you start with "A good crema, like salsa macha, sriracha, or traditional chipotle." Our super easy chipotle crema recipe adds a spiciness and heat to your fish without distracting from its overall flavor. Light, flaky fish tacos can be garnished with bright, fresh grapefruit salsa macha, and an avocado crema. Heavier beer-battered fish tacos would benefit from a chipotle crema and light toppings like red cabbage, radishes, cilantro, and cotija.
He suggests pairing a quality crema with "lime and a garnish like cilantro, avocado, or cabbage." The bright, crisp flavors of the cabbage and cilantro pair perfectly with the rich creaminess of the avocado and crema, and the lime will enhance the flavor of the fish without detracting from its flakiness and texture. Overall, the seasonings and toppings you choose should highlight the unique flavor profile of the fish you choose, thus enhancing its flavor and texture rather than detracting from it. For instance, when making tropical mahi mahi tacos, your toppings can include sweet, fresh chunks of mango along with red cabbage, cilantro, and lime.