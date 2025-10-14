Starbucks' New Protein Lattes Are Sparking An Oleato-Style Controversy All Over Again
There is buzz on social media over the new Starbucks protein lattes introduced at the end of September, but not the good kind. Users on Reddit have been sharing some decidedly unpleasant details of their own experiences with the protein drinks. The whole ordeal is beginning to sound like the Oleato controversy from 2023, in which some customers experienced similar digestive upset from Starbucks' olive-oil-infused beverages.
One of the first comments on Reddit appeared within a week of the lattes being released. A Starbucks barista posted about difficulties preparing the lattes and replied to a comment suggesting they caused gas saying, "can confirm everyone in my store that tried it got a stomach ache." Other comments in the same thread got more colorfully explicit about the severity of their stomach issues, and it was not pleasant reading. You can find more of the same on X (formerly Twitter). Suffice it to say, some people will not be trying the protein latte a second time.
Just one day later, another Reddit thread detailed a customer's experience with severe digestive distress after ordering the protein latte. "If you have digestive issues like me, or are maybe even missing a gallbladder, do yourself a favor and stick to your regular latte. This one is not for you," the poster concluded. It is worth noting that, while some customers acknowledge issues like IBS, more than one has claimed that the protein latte also causes nausea, which is not typical for them.
How Starbucks boosts the protein
The new Starbucks protein lattes are made with protein-boosted milk. That boost comes from whey protein powder, a common dietary supplement. If you ever check the protein supplements aisle of the store, you've probably seen whey protein sold in massive drums. Whey is made from cow's milk when it is heated. The curds are separated from the whey and used to make cheese products. The liquid whey is dried, and the powder is often used by athletes and bodybuilders on high-protein diets.
Starbucks uses whey protein isolate, which is refined to have more protein, and less fat and lactose than normal whey protein. If someone were sensitive it could cause digestive upset. Right now, there is no definitive explanation for the issues some Starbucks customers are experiencing, and nothing has been confirmed.
In 2024, Starbucks discontinued its controversial Oleato drink line reportedly as part of a menu simplification. However, the drinks' run had been marred by significant negative criticism, including people making claims similar to those we were hearing about the protein lattes, such as serious and unpleasant stomach issues.
In the case of Oleato, it was speculated that the combination of olive oil, a relaxant, and caffeine, a stimulant, caused havoc with some people's insides. This time, the cause may be different, but it is clear that some people are experiencing discomfort. If you're looking to boost your protein, proceed with caution.