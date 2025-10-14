Starbucks' New Protein Lattes Are Sparking An Oleato-Style Controversy All Over Again

There is buzz on social media over the new Starbucks protein lattes introduced at the end of September, but not the good kind. Users on Reddit have been sharing some decidedly unpleasant details of their own experiences with the protein drinks. The whole ordeal is beginning to sound like the Oleato controversy from 2023, in which some customers experienced similar digestive upset from Starbucks' olive-oil-infused beverages.

One of the first comments on Reddit appeared within a week of the lattes being released. A Starbucks barista posted about difficulties preparing the lattes and replied to a comment suggesting they caused gas saying, "can confirm everyone in my store that tried it got a stomach ache." Other comments in the same thread got more colorfully explicit about the severity of their stomach issues, and it was not pleasant reading. You can find more of the same on X (formerly Twitter). Suffice it to say, some people will not be trying the protein latte a second time.

Just one day later, another Reddit thread detailed a customer's experience with severe digestive distress after ordering the protein latte. "If you have digestive issues like me, or are maybe even missing a gallbladder, do yourself a favor and stick to your regular latte. This one is not for you," the poster concluded. It is worth noting that, while some customers acknowledge issues like IBS, more than one has claimed that the protein latte also causes nausea, which is not typical for them.