The Only Way You Should Be Cutting A Tomato

If you like to cook, chances are you cut tomatoes almost daily, whether it's for dressing a sandwich, adding to a salad, or prepping a recipe for dinner. However, the fact that we do it so often doesn't necessarily mean that we are doing it right. How many times have you been frustrated by a tomato that turns to mush when you try to slice it? If you use the correct technique and the right knife, cutting tomatoes should be a breeze, even if they are juicy and ripe.

Tomatoes come in dozens of colors, shapes, and sizes, but no matter what kind of tomato you are using, there is a right way to cut it, depending on how you intend to use it. According to chefs and kitchen experts, you should always slice tomatoes horizontally against the core. Since the seed pockets grow vertically, cutting the tomato horizontally keeps the seeds evenly distributed, so your slices remain intact and beautiful.

The most important thing to know is what kind of knife you should use. While most of us would reach for our trustworthy chef's knife, the best knife for cutting tomatoes is a serrated knife. The ridges on serrated knives grab onto the tomato's thin, delicate skin, which helps to slice straight through it instead of slipping or crushing the tomato. You can use a 6-inch utility knife with serrated teeth when cutting small to medium-sized tomatoes, such as cherry and Roma. To get perfect slices of bigger tomatoes, like beefsteak or heirloom, you'll need a more sizable blade, so grab your bread knife to get the job done. Even a sharp steak knife will do if it's all you have.