Here's The Proper Way To Store Cut Tomatoes

Let's say you were preparing a hearty stew, and the chopped tomatoes you cut were more than enough. Or after assembling the perfect tomato sandwiches, you discover you have extra tomato slices you don't need. Whether you're dealing with tomato halves, diced pieces, or slices, knowing how to store the leftovers properly can prevent food waste and extend the life of your fresh produce until the next time you need them. Your best shot is to store them in the refrigerator.

For tomato halves, you can wrap the cut side with plastic wrap tightly, place them on a plate cut side down, and pop them in the fridge. Leftover tomato cubes or slices are best transferred into an airtight container or sealed bag and stored in the fridge. The goal is to keep the cut sides of the tomatoes covered to reduce moisture loss while also preventing odor transfer from other foods in the refrigerator.

Cut tomatoes will last in the fridge for about one to two days (three days at most), so make sure you use them within that period. If you notice any signs of spoilage like slimy texture, foul smell, or mold, discard the tomatoes immediately. Otherwise, to eat the still-fresh pieces, remove them from the fridge and let them stand for about 30 minutes to bring them to room temperature. This step will help make your tomatoes more delicious by restoring the natural flavor of the fruits.