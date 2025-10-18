The Brands And Companies Behind Publix's Fresh And Frozen Meat Sections
If you're fortunate enough to live in a state with a Publix, you've probably waited in the deli line a time or two to grab one of those BOGO Publix Chicken Tender subs for lunch — or perused the meat department for a USDA Choice filet as you prepared for a cozy evening in. Publix handles its meat products about as seriously as one can get, whether that's fresh meats at the deli or frozen meats for the week ahead.
While it knows how to keep customers coming back for more, Publix is not a farming or ranching company, so it partners with affiliates who are. Stahl-Meyer Foods, Inc., based in Florida, is one of Publix's primary suppliers, providing hot dogs and smoked meats to the big-name grocer, while Verde Farms is credited with supplying 100% grass-fed beef. Publix works with several suppliers across the country, ensuring that its meat products meet a set of rigorous policies and guidelines, which often causes the food to flash higher price tags than competing grocery stores, which is the first thing you need to know about Publix before stepping foot in the door.
Diving deeper into Publix's meat suppliers
Publix also lists Prestage Farms and White Oak as major suppliers of meat. While the grocer's list has shifted to introduce Stahl-Meyer Foods, Inc. and Verde Farms, it still credits those two, which seemed to be the majority suppliers until October 2025. Prestage Farms supplies Publix-branded turkey (frozen, fresh, ground, and whole) for both the Publix and Greenwise brands. So that's what you're waiting 30 minutes for at the deli counter — which is one of a couple of mildly annoying things about shopping at Publix. White Oak Pastures handles the processing of several meat products, including some beef, lamb, pork, poultry, and fish.
According to the website, Publix builds "long-standing relationships with farmers and suppliers throughout areas of operation and beyond," going that extra mile to verify that its "standards are always met." A separate section labeled "Local Products at Your Publix" credits Morrison Meat Packers as a supplier based in Miami (which also happens to be the city with the best burritos in Florida). Morrison's cooked hams have been a staple of the South Florida area for decades, along with its Roman brand sausages. While it's unclear how closely Publix works with each of these suppliers, their products will certainly have graced the tables of countless customers throughout the years.