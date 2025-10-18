The Brands And Companies Behind Publix's Fresh And Frozen Meat Sections

If you're fortunate enough to live in a state with a Publix, you've probably waited in the deli line a time or two to grab one of those BOGO Publix Chicken Tender subs for lunch — or perused the meat department for a USDA Choice filet as you prepared for a cozy evening in. Publix handles its meat products about as seriously as one can get, whether that's fresh meats at the deli or frozen meats for the week ahead.

While it knows how to keep customers coming back for more, Publix is not a farming or ranching company, so it partners with affiliates who are. Stahl-Meyer Foods, Inc., based in Florida, is one of Publix's primary suppliers, providing hot dogs and smoked meats to the big-name grocer, while Verde Farms is credited with supplying 100% grass-fed beef. Publix works with several suppliers across the country, ensuring that its meat products meet a set of rigorous policies and guidelines, which often causes the food to flash higher price tags than competing grocery stores, which is the first thing you need to know about Publix before stepping foot in the door.