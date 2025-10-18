Step Up Your Fall Soups With One Of Costco's Most Beloved Items

Aside from the legendary Costco $1.50 hot dog, there are few items at the warehouse club that are more famous than its rotisserie chicken. For $4.99, you can grab a 3-pound chicken to eat as-is, or fashion the tasty cooked chicken into quick meals. Here's another great idea for fall: Use rotisserie chicken to level up warming soups.

To start, let's take our popular chicken carcass soup as the base. If you've picked your rotisserie chicken (mostly) clean, you can use the leftover carcass exactly as shown in the recipe. But a whole chicken works, too — remove the meat, and throw it all together with aromatics into a stockpot. You can follow that up with either boiling water or, better yet, Kirkland's Organic Chicken Stock. The bones will deepen the flavor of the stock for a soup that's equal parts warming and flavorful.

But while making chicken soup is the obvious choice, Kirkland rotisserie chicken can be worked into so many more hearty soups than just traditional chicken soup.