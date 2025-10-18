The Appliance Type That's Just Cluttering Up Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The modern era of home cooking often centers around appliances, going well beyond the usual stove and oven; there's the microwave, the toaster, and even the coffee maker. While some of them are genuinely worth the purchase, there are far more appliances that you really don't need, and they'll only end up cluttering your kitchen space. More often than not, that is especially the case with single-use appliances.

A blender can make soups, smoothies, plant milks, and juices — but a juicer can only make juice, so it's a single-use appliance you really don't want on your countertop. It's easy to fall into the trap of these sole-purpose gadgets, especially when social media is always trying to sell them to us. The heart-shaped waffle maker makes an appearance every February, and the mini breakfast sandwich maker that's supposed to recreate an Egg McMuffin features in many viral videos.

Realistically speaking, such appliances won't be used nearly as much as the multipurpose ones. How often do you actually make popcorn from scratch? Not to mention, everything that you can make with a single-use appliance can be made with a multipurpose one. You don't need a breakfast sandwich maker to fry an egg and stack it onto a bun! These specialty gadgets end up taking valuable real estate in your kitchen, resulting in a cluttered countertop and overflowing cabinets.