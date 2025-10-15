Don't Be Fooled By Poor Quality Olive Oil – Look For These Certifications On The Label

The European Union certification for olive oil products is also voluntary, but the EU has adopted mandatory labeling requirements. There are two certifications you should look for when you're shopping for extra virgin olive oil that's produced in the EU: PDO (Protected Design of Origin) and DOP (Denominazione di Origine Protetta). The DOP certification is for Italian-produced olive oils, while the PDO certification is for all of Europe. Both certifications have strict regulations regarding where the olives are grown, when and how they're harvested and pressed, and must pass chemical and sensory tests. The Italian certification (DOP) is even stricter by requiring that the majority of a particular type of olive must be grown in a particular region of Italy.

Since the majority of fraudulent olive oil is produced in Europe, EU certification takes the process one step further by mandating how bottles are labeled. Not only must labels be large and legible, they need to state country and region of origin, producer information, packaging information, harvest year, how the olives were pressed, expiration date, and storage instructions. When you purchase a bottle with the PDO or DOP seal of certification, you know for certain that you're buying the absolute best olive oil. There are other ways you can tell whether your extra virgin olive oil is authentic, and you should also beware olive oil that lists multiple countries on the label. But if you look for either of the above mention U.S. or EU certifications, you won't ever get fooled by poor-quality olive oil again.