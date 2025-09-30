The Absolute Best Costco Kirkland Signature Olive Oil You'll Find In The Store

In addition to Tasting Table lauding this Costco olive oil as the absolute best, countless reviews across the internet echo the same sentiment. Noting its value for the price and smoothness in both consistency and taste, customers certainly love it. Many consider the oil to be the best Costco-specific flavor and tout its usefulness in the kitchen. Though some reviews indicate that its plastic packaging lacks substance, the delicious ingredient makes up for it.

Among an array of conventional uses and unexpected foods that pair well with olive oil, there is a lot you can do with a 3-liter bottle. The oil's fresh aroma and flavor that maintains a certain mildness means you can either highlight and enhance its depth or let it linger in the background. For example, a generous drizzle or toss over a dish of pasta, soup, or salad would be the perfect finishing touch for your favorite recipes.

If you want to make this olive oil the star of your plate, try combining it with fresh or dried herbs or a splash of balsamic vinegar into which you can dip freshly baked focaccia bread. It would also make an excellent dressing for a zingy caprese salad. Use it in meat marinades or to prepare your vegetables for oven-roasting or pan-searing to make the most of one of the absolute best Costco products.