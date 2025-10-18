Fans Of This Defunct Ohio-Based Store Loved Its Food Court So Much, They Gave It A Unique Comeback

The Hills food truck is owned by Jason Powell, from Aliquippa, Pennsylvania (a city near Ohio's eastern border). Powell posts updates about the mobile snack cart's appearances and whereabouts on the Hills Snack Bar Facebook page. He also tapped some of the original suppliers who provided food items for Hills stores. The Hills Snack Bar food truck sells pretzels, hot dogs, nachos, and cotton candy from its windows as it travels to former store locations throughout Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. When the Hills Snack Bar truck began operations in 2023, an enthusiastic reception ended up burning out the ICEE machine with hundreds of orders.

Hills Department Store may no longer provide the same shopping experience that many remember, but Powell's cart is at the ready, offering snacks that welcome flavors of the past. An r/nostalgia subthread about Hills Department Store begins, "I remember getting a hot dog from their cafe when we exited the store. It was the best hot dog I ever had (at least 5-year-old me remembers it that way)." Others recall going to the store specifically for an order of nachos. "Always had to stop at the Hills Snack Bar before leaving the department store," wrote one Facebook user, "One childhood memory I'll never forget."

The Hills Snack Bar continues to make appearances at local events and gatherings. For those who aren't in the area, memories of the department store can be preserved through merchandise like t-shirts and candles made to replicate the aromas of popcorn and soft pretzels, whose aromas once rose through store aisles.