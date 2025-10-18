Fans Of This Defunct Ohio-Based Store Loved Its Food Court So Much, They Gave It A Unique Comeback
Never underestimate a committed group of citizens. Though the Ohio-founded Hills Department Store was unable to stand the test of time, memories of the lively locations have remained fixed in the hearts and minds of its former clientele. On an r/80s subreddit, one user recalled stopping into Hills after his wedding to order orange sodas and egg rolls, while the scent of popcorn permeating the toy section is a core memory for others. "The smell of the snack bar is forever lodged in my brain," writes u/mattwebb677. In fact, the department store's snack bar managed to achieve such a special fondness for its past customers that a food truck has been created in its honor.
While shopping for school supplies, toys, and clothes, the Hills' snack bar consistently tempted visitors. The Hills Snack Bar food truck attempts to pay tribute to some of these nostalgia-invoking menu items, and according to customers, it has succeeded. "This brings back so many great memories. ICEES and popcorn are spot on and delicious," gushed one visitor in a Facebook post. "Exactly as I remember."
Hills snacks and memories sold on wheels
The Hills food truck is owned by Jason Powell, from Aliquippa, Pennsylvania (a city near Ohio's eastern border). Powell posts updates about the mobile snack cart's appearances and whereabouts on the Hills Snack Bar Facebook page. He also tapped some of the original suppliers who provided food items for Hills stores. The Hills Snack Bar food truck sells pretzels, hot dogs, nachos, and cotton candy from its windows as it travels to former store locations throughout Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. When the Hills Snack Bar truck began operations in 2023, an enthusiastic reception ended up burning out the ICEE machine with hundreds of orders.
Hills Department Store may no longer provide the same shopping experience that many remember, but Powell's cart is at the ready, offering snacks that welcome flavors of the past. An r/nostalgia subthread about Hills Department Store begins, "I remember getting a hot dog from their cafe when we exited the store. It was the best hot dog I ever had (at least 5-year-old me remembers it that way)." Others recall going to the store specifically for an order of nachos. "Always had to stop at the Hills Snack Bar before leaving the department store," wrote one Facebook user, "One childhood memory I'll never forget."
The Hills Snack Bar continues to make appearances at local events and gatherings. For those who aren't in the area, memories of the department store can be preserved through merchandise like t-shirts and candles made to replicate the aromas of popcorn and soft pretzels, whose aromas once rose through store aisles.