The Hands-Down Best Burger In NYC Can Be Found At A Steakhouse

Ranking burgers is no easy task, but one of our writers took on the meaty assignment and sampled the 14 best burgers served up throughout New York City. Identifying the city's standout burgers is a practiced process that evaluates both texture and taste, and one not only stood out above the rest, but also rivaled anything that could be made at home. Plated at one of the best steakhouses in America, the burgers at Peter Luger Steakhouse have carnivores traveling to Brooklyn and Long Island to sample these delicacies. "Absolutely the best burger I have ever had," gushed one satisfied customer.

With so many ways to reinvent the burger, Peter Luger has remained focused on quality ingredients. The restaurant is known for using only USDA Prime meat that is dry-aged on site. The meticulous process of finding and preparing the meat is part of the reason the burgers served at Peter Luger are better than anything you might put together in your own kitchen. Though the Michelin-reviewed restaurant is known for its steak, these juicy patties have acquired a devout set of customers.