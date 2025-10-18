The Hands-Down Best Burger In NYC Can Be Found At A Steakhouse
Ranking burgers is no easy task, but one of our writers took on the meaty assignment and sampled the 14 best burgers served up throughout New York City. Identifying the city's standout burgers is a practiced process that evaluates both texture and taste, and one not only stood out above the rest, but also rivaled anything that could be made at home. Plated at one of the best steakhouses in America, the burgers at Peter Luger Steakhouse have carnivores traveling to Brooklyn and Long Island to sample these delicacies. "Absolutely the best burger I have ever had," gushed one satisfied customer.
With so many ways to reinvent the burger, Peter Luger has remained focused on quality ingredients. The restaurant is known for using only USDA Prime meat that is dry-aged on site. The meticulous process of finding and preparing the meat is part of the reason the burgers served at Peter Luger are better than anything you might put together in your own kitchen. Though the Michelin-reviewed restaurant is known for its steak, these juicy patties have acquired a devout set of customers.
A perfect burger only calls for extra napkins
At Peter Luger, the juicy, savory meat is set in between sesame seed buns and served with fries cooked in beef fat. Orders of Peter Luger's burgers can also be customized with cheese and bacon. "Add the bacon on the side to enrich the flavor every other bite or so," encouraged one YouTube user. "With the creamed spinach and fries this is the best lunch in New York City!" Bacon lovers will appreciate that Peter Luger's bacon cheeseburgers are plated with an additional slice of smoked bacon. "Pair that with their homemade Luger Lager beer and you've got a solid performer in Brooklyn's dining scene at a reasonable price point," recommended another fan on Trip Advisor.
Note that Peter Luger is known to be a cash-only establishment, and burger orders are only available during lunch hours. The Brooklyn location slings burger patties until 3:45 p.m. while the Great Neck restaurant extends its burger service until 4 p.m. Dining at either of these locations not only offers a delicious meal but also an ambiance filled with nostalgia and the opportunity to tuck into dessert, such as cheesecake or sundaes topped with schlag, the restaurant's signature homemade whipped cream.