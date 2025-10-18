We Asked A Bartender How To Spruce Up A Basic Old Fashioned For Under $5
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Bourbon or rye, a hit of sugar, a dash of bitters, lots of ice, some patient stirring and that final squeeze of an orange peel — there's something truly special about an old-fashioned Old Fashioned. Having said that, there are times when you're feeling a bit fancy and want to serve your favorite cocktail up with a bit of a twist. According to mixologist Julie Reiner, who we met mixing up some mocktails inspired by Nature Made vitamins at a pop-up with TENSPACE in NYC, the secret ingredient you're looking for is ginger syrup. And the best part? The upgrade will cost you well under $5.
Reiner, the co-owner of Brooklyn-based cocktail bars Clover Club and Leyenda, as well as the author of "The Craft Cocktail Party," said that she recently developed a festive Old Fashioned with ginger. Instead of simple syrup (or demerara sugar), she uses an infused syrup "just to give it a little bit more of a holiday kind of twist". Reiner recommends using Liquid Alchemist's Ginger Syrup, available for about $30. Given that an Old Fashioned calls for 1/8th ounce of simple syrup, this 25.4-ounce bottle (which has a shelf life of one year) will make you a lot of cocktails for under $5 each.
If you don't mind putting in a little bit more effort, there's a way to spend even less than that on your upgrade. "We make our own ginger syrup at the bar by combining ginger juice and white sugar," Reiner said. "Two parts sugar to one part ginger juice — it's a very rich simple syrup that's inexpensive and easy to do. And if you don't have a juice extractor, you can buy ginger shots at the store."
Add new notes to your Old Fashioned
A ginger syrup hit isn't the only way to give your Old Fashioned a new twist. One approach is to switch out the simple syrup for more interesting flavors. Maple syrup will give it a deeper sweetness, while a Spiced Chai Old Fashioned is likely to get you nominated for awards in friends and family circle. The other direction is to add a different end note. For example, instead of the citrus finish, add a charred cinnamon stick to give your cocktail a lovely, smoky dimension. There are also variations that involve switching up the base alcohol while keeping the other ingredients the same. The unique Oaxacan Old Fashioned is made with reposado tequila and mezcal, along with sugar, bitters, and ice.
For the purists though, there's only one correct way to take your Old Fashioned to a whole new level, as long as money is not an object. You guessed it. Better bourbon. Reiner recommends 10-year-old Michter's, which costs around $200. "A very high-end, expensive whiskey I highly recommend. That's what I make for myself at home when I really want to have something nice," Reiner says.