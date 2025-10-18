We Asked A Bartender How To Spruce Up A Basic Old Fashioned For Under $5

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bourbon or rye, a hit of sugar, a dash of bitters, lots of ice, some patient stirring and that final squeeze of an orange peel — there's something truly special about an old-fashioned Old Fashioned. Having said that, there are times when you're feeling a bit fancy and want to serve your favorite cocktail up with a bit of a twist. According to mixologist Julie Reiner, who we met mixing up some mocktails inspired by Nature Made vitamins at a pop-up with TENSPACE in NYC, the secret ingredient you're looking for is ginger syrup. And the best part? The upgrade will cost you well under $5.

Reiner, the co-owner of Brooklyn-based cocktail bars Clover Club and Leyenda, as well as the author of "The Craft Cocktail Party," said that she recently developed a festive Old Fashioned with ginger. Instead of simple syrup (or demerara sugar), she uses an infused syrup "just to give it a little bit more of a holiday kind of twist". Reiner recommends using Liquid Alchemist's Ginger Syrup, available for about $30. Given that an Old Fashioned calls for 1/8th ounce of simple syrup, this 25.4-ounce bottle (which has a shelf life of one year) will make you a lot of cocktails for under $5 each.

If you don't mind putting in a little bit more effort, there's a way to spend even less than that on your upgrade. "We make our own ginger syrup at the bar by combining ginger juice and white sugar," Reiner said. "Two parts sugar to one part ginger juice — it's a very rich simple syrup that's inexpensive and easy to do. And if you don't have a juice extractor, you can buy ginger shots at the store."