Whatever Happened To Pop Qwiz Popcorn From The '90s?

Quick! What's the name of the popcorn that tried to jazz up every student's worst nightmare by splattering it in neon? ERRR! You're out of time. We were looking for Pop Qwiz. Yes, this was a real snack in the '90s. So, if you have a birth year that starts with a 19, you just might remember it. Like so many other treats from the decade (some beloved, some questionable), Pop Qwiz quietly disappeared from shelves not long after its release — left behind in the era of tie dye, Tamagotchis, and VHS tapes. But why? And will the popped rainbow confetti ever make a return?

Just like the color of the popcorn inside its bags, the circumstances behind Pop Qwiz's discontinuation are somewhat of a mystery. Its failure is mentioned in an episode of "The Food That Built America" called "Pop Stars." Pop Qwiz was presented as a strategic play by Pop Secret to get ahead of its competitor, Orville Redenbacher. According to the show, Pop Secret may have undone much of its early microwave popcorn success with this colorful gamble. While a specific reason for its downfall was not given, former Pop Qwiz customers have their theories.

On Meta, one user revealed, "It burned way too easily." Others agreed, adding that it was too messy. A Reddit thread instead brought up concerns about food coloring. It's also possible, however, that its novelty simply faded. Whatever the case, Pop Qwiz didn't stick around long and was pulled from shelves by 1993.