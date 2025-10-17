Cauliflower Stays Fresh For A Week Without Getting Mushy, Unless It's Stored With This Common Fruit

Storing the wide variety of fruits and vegetables we have access to today can be a confusing mess, and even thick, crunchy produce like cauliflower isn't immune to it. Left on its own, whole cauliflower can last quite a while, up to two weeks if it's stored properly. But the "stored properly" is always where plants get you. It's not just temperature or sunlight that affects how long your food will last in storage; there is a whole checklist of variables, and one of the most annoying is the different fruits and vegetables that shouldn't be stored together. And in the case of cauliflower, you don't want to store it anywhere near your apples.

You may have heard warnings about apples and other produce before, and that has to do with ethylene. It's a gas that is released by some fruit in storage. Specifically fruits produce ethylene to trigger the ripening process, and continue to produce it as they ripen. Most fruits that produce ethylene, like apples, pears, and tomatoes, are sensitive to it, so they can accelerate ripening in one another.

However, some fruits and vegetables don't naturally produce ethylene on their own, but are sensitive to it anyway. Cauliflower is one of those, and is actually quite high in sensitivity, which means ethylene will cause it to start breaking down far faster than it naturally would. And of all the fruits that produce ethylene while ripening after being picked, apples produce the most.