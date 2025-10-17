The Microwave Storage Mistake You Didn't Realize You Were Making

Since their invention in 1945, microwaves have grown to be quintessential kitchen appliances found in more than 90% of American homes, according to the USDA. They offer enormous convenience to daily life, but it is important to care for them properly. That requires more thought and effort than you may think. Perhaps one of the most surprising facts about your microwave is that you're likely storing it incorrectly.

We spoke to Craig Nold, Principal Regulatory Engineer at GE Appliances, about some of the worst places to keep a microwave. The impulse to store it somewhere out of the way and your line of sight — like on top of the refrigerator — is understandable, but Nold says this isn't the best idea for a plethora of reasons. He explained, "First, microwaves should be placed at a height that is easy to access and in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions. For most people, waist to eye level is ideal to avoid spills or burns when moving hot food."

Not only is it potentially dangerous to store your microwave on top of your refrigerator, it can be bad for your appliances, too. Nold continued, "Secondly, it should be placed away from other electronic appliances to avoid electromagnetic interference. Finally, there should be enough space around the microwave, especially around the sides and back, for proper ventilation and the surface should be sturdy enough to support the weight of the microwave with food in it." His final conclusion? The top of the fridge is a definitively bad place to be keeping your microwave for reasons that apply to other common microwave storage spots in the kitchen, too.