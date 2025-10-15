6 Best Fall Coffee Pod Flavors (That Aren't Pumpkin)

When leaves begin to turn shades of red, orange, and yellow and the air starts to cool, fall décor takes over, and seasonal favorites come out of storage. Whether it's a cozy sweater, fluffy socks, or your grandmother's hand-knit blanket, we all have our favorite go-to fall staples. One of mine is fall coffee flavors. I love pumpkin spice lattes as much as the next person, but there are many more fall flavors out there to enjoy. After all, it's not just gourds that grace our dining room tables when festivities are under way. There's also apple pie, candied pecans, and cinnamon-touched pastries to consider. Classic combinations like apple and cinnamon and maple and pecan don't receive as much fanfare as pumpkin, and that's a shame.

If you've ever found yourself wandering the coffee aisle looking for something different, or at least, a fall flavor that isn't pumpkin, then you're in luck. We rounded up a bunch of the best fall coffee pod flavors to help you expand your pantry with a variety of seasonal coffee hits.