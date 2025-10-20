Barbra Streisand's 4-Ingredient Sandwich Helps Use Up Thanksgiving Leftovers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's nearly impossible to enter a record store or thrift shop without encountering a Barbra Streisand record. The legendary singer-slash-actress appeared on The Late Show to take the iconic Colbert Questionert (pronounced "questionaire") — a series of questions designed to "go straight to the heart" of interviewees, as host Stephen Colbert explains in another installation of the Questionert. Colbert expounds, "It takes a fair amount of courage, because these are all ergonomically designed to penetrate straight to your soul and reveal you to an audience."

Streisand appeared on the show to celebrate the release of her 992-page, 2023 autobiography, "My Name is Barbra" – which borrows the same name as her 1965, dual-Emmy-award-winning television special. After the series of 15 questions, says Colbert, "Barbra Streisand will be fully known. In ways that people who read a 1,000-page book that she wrote don't know her. Are you prepared to be known, Barbra?" Replies our hero, "I'm an open book!" The staple first question in the Questionert (quoth Stephen, to "ease" guests in) is: "What is the best sandwich?"

"It used to be tongue until I had tongue the other day, and ooh, no more," Streisand tells Colbert. "I would have to say turkey — dark turkey — with coleslaw and Russian dressing on Rye bread." Colbert notes, "Classy sandwich." Perhaps the sammy has even helped fuel her wins of all four major performing arts awards in North America: Oscar, Tony, Emmy, and Grammy.