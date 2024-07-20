Barbra Streisand's Favorite Dessert Is Her Very Own 'Instant Ice Cream'

Barbra Streisand has had a legendary career in both the acting and music industries. And, on top of all of that, she has also come up with her own ice cream recipe. Streisand's "instant ice cream" is her favorite dessert — and the sweet treat that any coffee-flavored ice cream lover needs to try their hand at making. The recipe originally appeared in the "Singers & Swingers in the Kitchen" cookbook, which was published in 1967. Since then, the book has become quite rare and difficult to buy, but Streisand's recipe has remained relevant, floating around the internet.

Here's what you need: 2 teaspoons of instant coffee, 1 cup of milk, 1 cup of heavy cream, and 24 large marshmallows. Start by heating the milk in a saucepan over low-medium heat; stir occasionally until the milk begins to steam. Add the marshmallows and mix thoroughly. Turn off the heat, then add coffee. Once mixed, let the mixture cool for about 15 minutes. In a mixing bowl, add the heavy cream and beat using an electric mixer for about two minutes, then increase the speed to high and continue to beat until stiff peaks form. Stir the marshmallow mixture once more, then fold in the heavy cream. Transfer the mixture to a pan — either a square or loaf pan will work — and pop in the freezer until the ice cream is firm. This should take at least a few hours. From there, you're ready to serve and enjoy.