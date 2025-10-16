The Vintage Fast Food Chain That Didn't Make It Past The '80s Due To Bankruptcy
The 1960s was a booming era of fast food chains. Fueled by a post-war economic boost and the expansion of the highway system, endless players attempted to get in on the action. They built drive-in havens alongside the road, lit up neon signs, and built location after location so they could expand their greasy reach all across the country. Of course, not all of these chains made it out of the golden age alive. For some, the fast food industry chewed them up and spit them right back out, leaving them as failed chains that we dearly miss — and unfortunately, a restaurant named Winky's was one of them.
Born in Pennsylvania in 1962, Winky's was a classic burger, fries, and milkshake joint that quickly gained traction across the state. Customers took a liking to the $0.15 hamburgers and drive-in experience; and by its peak in 1977, the chain had reached 42 locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.
Expansion didn't come without growing pains, though. The local economy, particularly in the Pittsburgh area, experienced a downturn in the '70s primarily due to the collapse of the steel industry. On top of that, Winky's was facing strong competition from much larger national chains. After racking up debt, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy (one of the most likely types of bankruptcy for restaurants) in 1982. The plan was to reorganize and salvage what was left, but this proved to be the beginning of the end for Winky's.
Winky's may be gone, but its influence lives on
After the 1982 bankruptcy filing, Winky's began cost-cutting and shutting down unprofitable locations. But, not long after, all of its remaining locations had officially closed their doors. After 20 short years, Winky's was no more, and just another fast food relic left in the 1900s.
While it may be gone, it's not forgotten, and some of Winky's influence can still be felt even today. The story goes that the brothers behind Winky's, Bernard and Harold Erenstein, drew inspiration from another burger joint: McDonald's. They learned that their burger business, Jiffy Steak Company, was supplying meat to a Virginia McDonald's franchise and figured they could adopt that same model in Pennsylvania. So, they pieced together a similar menu of cheap burgers, fries, and drinks, and didn't stop there. The chain also rolled out offerings like hot breakfast, fish sandwiches, hot dogs, fried chicken dinners, and even donuts.
Later, the inspiration even came full circle. Winky's introduced its "Big Wink" burger, a familiar three-piece bun burger with two beef patties, two slices of American cheese, fresh-made coleslaw, and tartar sauce. A few years later, McDonald's released its now-iconic Big Mac. And here's the kicker: the Big Mac's creator, Jim Delligatti, actually owned a Winky's restaurant before becoming a McDonald's franchisee. Coincidence? It seems unlikely. But what we know for sure is that if you're ever missing Winky's, you can always grab a McDonald's Big Mac and give a nod — or perhaps a wink — to the defunct chain.