The Vintage Fast Food Chain That Didn't Make It Past The '80s Due To Bankruptcy

The 1960s was a booming era of fast food chains. Fueled by a post-war economic boost and the expansion of the highway system, endless players attempted to get in on the action. They built drive-in havens alongside the road, lit up neon signs, and built location after location so they could expand their greasy reach all across the country. Of course, not all of these chains made it out of the golden age alive. For some, the fast food industry chewed them up and spit them right back out, leaving them as failed chains that we dearly miss — and unfortunately, a restaurant named Winky's was one of them.

Born in Pennsylvania in 1962, Winky's was a classic burger, fries, and milkshake joint that quickly gained traction across the state. Customers took a liking to the $0.15 hamburgers and drive-in experience; and by its peak in 1977, the chain had reached 42 locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Expansion didn't come without growing pains, though. The local economy, particularly in the Pittsburgh area, experienced a downturn in the '70s primarily due to the collapse of the steel industry. On top of that, Winky's was facing strong competition from much larger national chains. After racking up debt, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy (one of the most likely types of bankruptcy for restaurants) in 1982. The plan was to reorganize and salvage what was left, but this proved to be the beginning of the end for Winky's.