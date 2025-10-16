The Missouri Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant Known For Its Desserts
If you ask locals what their favorite restaurant is, they probably aren't going to give you a national chain restaurant. Instead, they'll direct you to their favorite hole-in-the-wall, which has probably been there for decades. Tasting Table recently compiled a list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every state, perfect for locals, transplants, and intrepid travelers who are also foodies. We can't wait to tell you about our pick for Missouri.
The Gyro Company is our pick for the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Missouri due to its high reviews, cozy yet modest atmosphere, interesting menu, and long-standing commitment to the diner experience. Though it may not look like much from the outside, and it won't provide live entertainment with your meal like another iconic Missouri restaurant, it is beloved by locals and travelers alike, mainly for its desserts.
The Gyro Company has two locations, both in St. Louis, and has been operating for almost 20 years. The owners also operate a sister restaurant called Yiro/Gyro, which has three locations throughout the city. The Gyro Company's website claims it has the best gyro in St. Louis, but when we pursued the restaurant's reviews, we found just as many customers talking about its desserts.
Its dessert menu includes baklava, tiramisu, and a daily selection of homemade cakes. A customer on Yelp says, "Tiramisu ... is almost gone before 4pm! Also the baklava is served daily. Delicious!" And customers aren't averse to traveling long distances to visit the restaurant either, with one person saying, "I make the drive over from North County because they have the best gyro in the StL area."
A small restaurant with thousands of positive reviews (and five-star carrot cake)
Both locations of The Gyro Company have 4.8 star ratings on Google with over a thousand positive reviews. One reviewer on Google says, "A little corner shop with 3 small tables. The place may not be super fancy but the food was legit and amazing." Another diner raves, "The reviews don't lie. I'm telling you it's the best gyro you can get in a 300 mile radius." But what customers really can't seem to stop talking about are the restaurant's desserts. One person says on Google, "I will say [I'm] a big desert fanatic and they have the absolute best Tiramisu as well. [I'll] go there sometimes to just get 4 slices of [their] Tiramisu."
While we're not sure if the restaurant serves St. Louis' famous gooey brown butter cake, we can say that the carrot cake they offer is the star of the menu with hundreds of reviewers calling it out. One says the carrot cake is, "probably the best I've ever had. Better than NBC (iykyk) by far. Only $3 per slice too. My bf tried the baklava and said it was good but the carrot cake was superior." Another reviewer recommends people stop in for both the quality customer service and the carrot cake, saying, "The people here are warm and friendly, the food is hot and delicious. I try to come in weekly. Try the carrot cake too ... Yum!!!"