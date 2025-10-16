The Missouri Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant Known For Its Desserts

If you ask locals what their favorite restaurant is, they probably aren't going to give you a national chain restaurant. Instead, they'll direct you to their favorite hole-in-the-wall, which has probably been there for decades. Tasting Table recently compiled a list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every state, perfect for locals, transplants, and intrepid travelers who are also foodies. We can't wait to tell you about our pick for Missouri.

The Gyro Company is our pick for the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Missouri due to its high reviews, cozy yet modest atmosphere, interesting menu, and long-standing commitment to the diner experience. Though it may not look like much from the outside, and it won't provide live entertainment with your meal like another iconic Missouri restaurant, it is beloved by locals and travelers alike, mainly for its desserts.

The Gyro Company has two locations, both in St. Louis, and has been operating for almost 20 years. The owners also operate a sister restaurant called Yiro/Gyro, which has three locations throughout the city. The Gyro Company's website claims it has the best gyro in St. Louis, but when we pursued the restaurant's reviews, we found just as many customers talking about its desserts.

Its dessert menu includes baklava, tiramisu, and a daily selection of homemade cakes. A customer on Yelp says, "Tiramisu ... is almost gone before 4pm! Also the baklava is served daily. Delicious!" And customers aren't averse to traveling long distances to visit the restaurant either, with one person saying, "I make the drive over from North County because they have the best gyro in the StL area."