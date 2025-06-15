The Iconic Missouri Diner That Gives You A Taste Of Live Entertainment With Your Meal

It isn't easy pursuing your dreams, and no one understands this better than actors and singers. Such is the foundation of Mel's Hard Luck Diner, a classic American diner that puts entertainers on a pedestal as you bite into traditional diner fare. Located in a shopping center in Branson, Missouri, opposite a year-long Christmas store filled with trinkets and decorations, Mel's Hard Luck Diner has earned a solid reputation in a city known for entertainment. Servers at the diner have to audition for their jobs, so if you think carrying food to and from tables is hard work, consider adding in an entire performance to the task.

The staff is filled with singers, musicians, and artists who deliver more than just food. As cooks prepare food in front of you, you'll be serenaded with song. Many of the staff are also in local productions, and a few have even managed to snag some showtime on "American Idol." The establishment takes its slogan "We sing for your supper!" seriously and warns that the live music can give typical conversation a bit of competition. If the music and lively atmosphere doesn't cause enough commotion to warrant a visit, the diner also boasts the biggest banana split in the area.