Banana Split Vs Banana Royale: Is There A Difference?

As you're on the quest to make the perfect banana split, there are a few hacks that can take your dessert up several notches. If you've not tried to sink your teeth into an upgraded version made with fried bananas, you might be missing out. When sliced crosswise, a grilled banana split, also known as a banana royale, delivers the decadent taste of the buttery, caramelized fruit to your cool creation. Whether you decide to grill or deep fry bananas to line the base of your dessert dishes before piling on layers of ice cream and toppings, the extra attention you give to your base fruit will deliver payoffs well worth your while.

To transform a run-of-the-mill banana split into the fancier-sounding royale version, slice bananas into halves lengthwise and crosswise before setting them into a skillet generously coated with ghee, butter, or coconut oil. You can add a spoonful of sugar to the mixture to dial up the sweetness while placing the bananas into the warm, oily bath. Stir and move the bananas carefully to ensure an even, golden cook to avoid turning the pieces into broken mash. Should the banana slices break apart as they brown, you can still use them, but you may not have the aesthetics you had originally planned for your treat.