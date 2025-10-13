7 Old-School Soups And Stews No One Seems To Eat Anymore

You know those foods that sound like one thing, and then turn out to be something entirely different? Like grasshopper pie, for instance. Usually, unless you're making it with cricket flour, it doesn't contain any real insects. That's just one example — there's also a Garbage Plate, which doesn't contain any trash, and toad in the hole, which is just sausages and batter. You get the gist. Turtle soup, though, is not in this club.

It might seem strange to some now, given it is illegal in most countries to hunt sea turtles, but the marine animals used to be eaten quite regularly by European sailors during the British empire. Sailors ate them because they were easy to catch and cook, and by the mid-1700s, rich people had also developed a taste for turtles, which they ate in soup. In fact, once upon a time, serving turtle soup was seen as the height of class and sophistication.

In 2025, though, in most countries, turtles have been off the menu for some time, even in fine-dining restaurants. After all, the green sea turtle, once hunted for its meat and eggs to near extinction, is now endangered. That said, turtle soup is still eaten in some regions, including Singapore and the Cayman Islands, although some claim it is now falling out of favor with many people in these places, too.