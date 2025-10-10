Review: Panda Express Crispy Sesame Shrimp & Beef, The Ultimate Surf & Turf
Once there's a little nip in the air and vibrant autumnal hues on the leaves, I find myself craving warm, cozy umami flavors. Turns out, my longing for Asian comfort food comes at the perfect time because Panda Express just launched a new dish called Crispy Sesame Shrimp & Beef. Could this be the treat I've been looking for? If the meal is as comforting as it is alive with flavor, then, yes, this could be my huckleberry.
Panda Express certainly knows a thing or two about comfort food — the popular restaurant chain has been delivering authentic, regional, American-infused, Chinese cuisine for over 40 years. So, when I found out there was a new dish to explore, I dropped what I was doing, raced to my local Panda Express, and ordered the newcomer. I mean, being a food writer is hard work, but since I've been doing it for over 25 years, I figured I'd take the plunge for all of us.
When I got to the counter to order, I was pleased to find plenty of the shrimp, beef, and veggie dish available to sample. To be clear, it was obvious people were ordering the new kid on the block, but there was enough left for me. I ordered the meal as a bowl with one side, and I chose white rice as my side dish. The ingredients were certainly glossy and colorful, but was the dish as delicious as it appeared? Read on to learn more.
Price, availability, and nutrition
I ordered the Crispy Sesame Shrimp & Beef as a bowl, which cost $8.70. But this is considered a premium meal, so there was a $1.50 up-charge for the shrimp. The total for the meal (with a fortune cookie) was $10.81, including tax. It was a hearty amount of food, so I didn't find it necessary to order a plate with one extra entree or a bigger plate with two extra entrees. I'm pretty sure most people will feel the same.
According to the store manager, the shrimp and beef dish was released on a wide scale on October 8, so it's currently available nationwide. You can order it as a bowl, as I did, or as a plate with additional menu items (or a bigger plate with more items).
In terms of nutrition, since this menu item is new, I was only able to access the calorie count, not fat, protein, sodium, and so on. This Crispy Sesame Shrimp & Beef contains 410 calories, and the white rice adds 520 calories, for a total of 930 calories. To be honest, I was shocked that the rice had more calories than the shrimp and beef combo. There is a bounty of saucy ingredients in the dish — from beef to shrimp to veggies — for 410 calories.
Taste test
I'll be honest, my mouth was watering when I got my food; the aroma was reminiscent of homestyle teriyaki sauce, but more complex. I'll start with the sauce because it rocked my world — thick like a glaze, it balanced savory and sweet, with subtle sesame undertones. It was also delightfully sticky and decidedly fiery. I found myself licking my fingers to get every last drop.
Onto the protein. The shrimp had a deliciously crisp, airy coating. I assume the batter was made with cake or pastry flour because it was light and fluffy, like tempura batter. The shrimp itself was perfectly plump and pleasantly tender — not rubbery or chewy at all. The shrimp also had a fresh-tasting, subtle sweetness (as fresh shrimp should), which partnered well with the savory sauce. The beef had a crisp coating and was buttery soft in the center. I would bet money that beef didn't spend too much time in the wok; it was melt-in-your-mouth tender. I loved the vegetables too; the red bell peppers and green beans were tender-crisp and still vibrant in color as I hoped they would be.
But my biggest surprise was the addition of Chinese dried chili peppers. The red chilies not only added lively heat to the sauce, but they also enhanced the color and texture of the dish. I was truly pleased with everything about this new addition to the menu — color, flavor, texture, and presentation were all on point.
Final thoughts
I can sum up my impression of the Panda Express Crispy Sesame Shrimp & Beef in one word: amazing. And here's my advice to anyone who's a fan of Panda Express — run, don't walk, to your nearest location to try this dish.
To recap what I loved about this dish: I thought the portion size was appropriate for a price point of about $11. I believe the $1.50 up-charge for shrimp was acceptable, especially because I got lots of tasty shrimp in my bowl. I also enjoyed the bounty of tender beef and colorful vegetables. The sauce was delectable, and just spicy enough to excite the palate, but not so much that I started to sweat. The fluffy rice was a nice addition, and each grain clung to the sauce so I didn't miss one dreamy drop. For me, all that food for $11 is a great value. I highly encourage you to try it for yourself.
And, if you happen to be near Panda Express on a Wednesday, take note of the new Wok Wednesday, where you can enjoy a variety of freshly-made, stir-fried dishes that go from the hot wok to your hot little hands in just minutes.