Review: Panda Express Crispy Sesame Shrimp & Beef, The Ultimate Surf & Turf

Once there's a little nip in the air and vibrant autumnal hues on the leaves, I find myself craving warm, cozy umami flavors. Turns out, my longing for Asian comfort food comes at the perfect time because Panda Express just launched a new dish called Crispy Sesame Shrimp & Beef. Could this be the treat I've been looking for? If the meal is as comforting as it is alive with flavor, then, yes, this could be my huckleberry.

Panda Express certainly knows a thing or two about comfort food — the popular restaurant chain has been delivering authentic, regional, American-infused, Chinese cuisine for over 40 years. So, when I found out there was a new dish to explore, I dropped what I was doing, raced to my local Panda Express, and ordered the newcomer. I mean, being a food writer is hard work, but since I've been doing it for over 25 years, I figured I'd take the plunge for all of us.

When I got to the counter to order, I was pleased to find plenty of the shrimp, beef, and veggie dish available to sample. To be clear, it was obvious people were ordering the new kid on the block, but there was enough left for me. I ordered the meal as a bowl with one side, and I chose white rice as my side dish. The ingredients were certainly glossy and colorful, but was the dish as delicious as it appeared? Read on to learn more.