The Popular Buc-Ee's Sausage Snack That Doesn't Live Up To The Hype
A gem of convenience with a cult-like following, Buc-ee's is more than a mere gas station lined with lots of pumps and a variety of snack foods. It is, in fact, a phenomenon of popular culture. Given the popularity of this beaver-themed institution, it's no wonder that fans have many differing opinions about which of its snacks are a must-have and which are better left alone. With plenty to debate about, Tasting Table commenced a deep dive to determine the foods from Buc-ee's that you should avoid completely. Between the best, worst, and everything in between, it was Buc-ee's Sausage on a Stick that simply belies its hype.
Per Tasting Table's assessment, the snack food seems uniquely Texan in nature, specifically for the addition of a seemingly random tortilla wrapped around the tall and thin sausage on a stick. Questionable wrapping and serving vessel aside, the sausage itself is overly salted, oddly shaped, and noticeably greasy. This would suggest the tortilla may serve little purpose other than to sop up the grease.
At a nearly seven-dollar price point, this Buc-ee's offering begs the most important question: "Why?" With so many popular Buc-ee's snacks to choose from, this sad sausage falls unfortunately limp, even when held up by a stick against the rest. There is more than enough customer feedback to reinforce why the hype around this Buc-ee's food is unfounded.
Why Buc-ee's Sausage on a Stick is a sad snack
Given Buc-ee's variety of delicious snacks, including the highly sought-after classic Southern sweet treat of banana pudding, it's a wonder how and why the Sausage on a Stick gets the kind of hype and recognition that it does. A review on Ever After in the Woods calls it a "tortilla-wrapped monstrosity" and indicates its propensity for falling apart into a soggy and greasy mess almost immediately after opening. What's more? Other assertions note the tortilla seems markedly stale and blandly unappetizing.
The stick and tortilla combo is certainly superfluous, but when it comes to the sausage component, that's an entirely other matter of inedibility. Although food on a stick is typically appealing, the sausage somehow manages to be simultaneously dry and oddly flavored while also being greasy and messy. It is by no means a preferable road trip food, as its flimsiness and lack of structure give way to a lack of portability.
Despite the hype, there are numerous other snacks from Buc-ee's that are perfectly portable and tasty. Rather than risk the mess and disappointment of an overpriced offering such as the Sausage on a Stick, it's better to go with such tried-and-true best sellers as Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets, beef jerky, or cinnamon pecans. You'll be grateful to swap the stick for a more pleasant handheld.